Southwest Airlines Launches Service To Turks And Caicos Islands

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, Sunday November 12, 2017 –Southwest Airlines has started a new international service daily from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) to Providenciales International Airport (PLS) in the Turks and Caicos Islands, the carrier’s 11th country served.

In addition, Southwest has initiated new service between its South Florida gateway at FLL and Punta Cana, the Dominican Republic, giving customers nonstop access from Fort Lauderdale to 10 destinations in Latin America and the Caribbean.

“Three new routes bring Southwest’s needed value for Floridians hoping to hit the beach in Provo’s world-famous Grace Bay, hike up the crater at Poas volcano near Costa Rica’s capital city, or have a carefree weekend in a resort in Punta Cana,” said Steve Goldberg, Southwest’s Senior Vice President of Operations & Hospitality who also serves as the carrier’s Executive Sponsor of Florida.

“With convenient connections for Orlando, Tampa, and dozens of cities across our domestic network, these international destinations are now reachable on Southwest where there are no change fees and bags fly free.”

Southwest recently extended its bookable flight schedule through early August 2018 bringing new, international service on Saturdays next summer between Houston and Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

Southwest also increased the summer season 2018 service to Puerto Rico with daily flights between San Juan and Chicago Midway, which had operated only on weekends in summer 2017. The airline also augmented daily seasonal service between San Juan and Houston Hobby, with a second flight on Saturdays and Sundays beginning June 9, 2018.

“We’re investing in the Caribbean with an optimistic outlook on travel and tourism as our Hearts remain with those still facing significant challenges,” Goldberg said.

Following the hurricanes of 2017, Southwest coordinated with government officials to operate two dozen unscheduled flights to Puerto Rico in support of relief efforts by transporting people and much-needed supplies.

“While a courageous recovery continues, the best thing many can do now is simply take a vacation, make a business trip, and contribute to a greater awareness that the Caribbean is back in business,” Goldberg added.

