St Kitts Welcomes the Caribbean’s First Park Hyatt Hotel

BASSETERRE, St Kitts, Saturday November 4, 2017 – The Park Hyatt St Kitts Christophe Harbour on the island’s southeast peninsula officially opened this week to become the region’s first Park Hyatt.

Spanning the secluded beach of Banana Bay at the foot of the island’s lush rolling hills, the 126-room luxury resort is home to three signature restaurants, two pools, a destination resort spa and wellness sanctuary, and indoor and outdoor event spaces.

All 78 rooms and 48 suites overlook the beach, and each room showcases views of the Caribbean Sea and islands beyond. Premium suites feature private rooftop swimming pools and sundecks, and the three-bedroom Presidential Villa is equipped with a private infinity pool, wellness area, personal butler and private chef.

Officials said Park Hyatt St Kitts has brought a new level of luxury to the island’s expanding tourism product.

And Minister of Tourism, International Trade, Industry and Commerce Lindsay Grant described its debut as “a historical occasion for the island”.

“This elegant and sophisticated property brings the unparalleled Park Hyatt experience to St Kitts as the brand’s first hotel in the Caribbean, which is a welcome addition to our existing accommodations product and to our overall island community,” he said.

Racquel Brown, CEO of the St Kitts Tourism Authority, added that the Park Hyatt St Kitts Christophe Harbour increases the island’s appeal among “those discerning destination travelers seeking experiential getaways who represent a key segment of our visitor market”.

