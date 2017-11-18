St Lucia in Line for Two New Luxury Resort Brands

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

CASTRIES, St Lucia, Saturday November 18, 2017 – Two of AMResorts’ luxury, all-inclusive resort brands are coming to St Lucia, marking the company’s first foray in the Caribbean island.

The resorts will form part of the new luxury resort and residential community, Canelles Resort and Residences at Honeymoon Beach, which is being developed by Infinite Property Group.

Located on 209 acres on the southeast coast of St Lucia, the project will also feature an 18-hole Nicklaus Design Golf Course and Club and luxury condominiums and villas upon its completion in 2020.

“This project is the perfect example of how the ALG [Apple Leisure Group] team works closely with owners to bring their vision to fruition, as our partnership with Infinite Holdings will create an all-inclusive experience that is unlike anything in our portfolio,” said Javier Coll, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer of ALG, the parent company of AMResorts.

President of AMResorts Gonzalo del Peon said St Lucia is an easily accessible slice of paradise, with non-stop flights available from several major gateways in the US and Canada year-round.

“Recognized as one of the world’s most beautiful islands, the destination’s unique mix of award-winning beaches, lively culinary scene, rich culture and natural beauty make it the perfect fit for our portfolio,” he said.

With 16 properties in the development pipeline, ALG will have more than 60 open resorts across Mexico, the Caribbean, Costa Rica and Panama by 2019.

“The ALG family of companies has a deep-rooted relationship with the Caribbean,” said Alex Zozaya, CEO of ALG. “We are invested in joining projects that bring tourism to the region, creating jobs and driving an economic stimulus.”

A major driver of business to the Caribbean, ALG is responsible for delivering every two out of 10 travelers to the region, and has 21 resorts across the Dominican Republic, Curaçao, and Jamaica. It is on pace to sign its 100th resort and surpass the 20,000 room milestone by 2020.

