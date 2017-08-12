St Lucia Will Be Able to Accept Mega Cruise Vessels with Port Extension

CASTRIES, St Lucia, Saturday August 12, 2017 – St Lucia’s cruise sector is expected to experience substantial changes in time for the upcoming cruise season in December.

Chief Pilot at the St Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority, Nichalan Myers, says that as a result of the scope of the renovation work being undertaken at the Castries Harbour, the island will be in a position to welcome, for the first time to Port Castries, its largest vessel —Royal Caribbean’s Anthem of the Seas. The vessel measures 340 meters, 10 meters longer than the regularly scheduled vessels.

“We expect her sometime at the end of the year into next year. Also, some of the existing vessels who come here will be coming on a regular basis, one of which has never been to Pointe Seraphine,” he said.

Several mega vessels are also expected be part of the December schedule.

According to Myers, construction work on the Point Seraphine Berth One Extension Project is progressing smoothly and will be delivered on time, barring unforeseen weather conditions.

The project is expected to be completed by December this year, with a formal handover the following month.

