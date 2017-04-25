0 More share buttons 0 Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest 0

SOUFRIERE, St. Lucia, Tuesday April 25, 2017 – One of the world’s most accomplished photographers is hosting a master class at Anse Chastanet Resort in St. Lucia for National Geographic Expeditions this year.

Joe McNally, whose acclaimed career includes assignments in more than 50 countries, will lead the classes at the eco-friendly resort.

McNally, who has contributed to National Geographic magazine for more than three decades, has been described by American Photo magazine as “perhaps the most versatile photojournalist working today” and listed as one of their 100 Most Important People in Photography.

Dubbed “Advanced Photography and Lighting Workshop,” the session, to be held October 10-15, 2017, is designed for 16 advanced photographers and National Geographic Photography Workshop alumni.

Named a Nikon Legend Behind the Lens and voted one of the 30 most influential photographers of the decade by Photo District News, McNally will deliver lectures and guide participants through the complexities of advanced photography while taking them through the sprawling Anse Chastanet property, which features a tropical rainforest, an organic farm and jungle bike trails.

National Geographic Expeditions chose Anse Chastanet because it is “blanketed in lush jungles, edged by luminous sandy beaches, and crowned by the staggering twin peaks of its iconic Pitons.”

The six-day workshop is designed to ensure participants benefit from daily instruction and critiques of their photographs offered by McNally and a support team of photographers. Attendees will also learn the fundamentals of artificial lighting and move to advanced techniques to take their skills to the next level, working hands-on with all manner of small flash techniques, from high speed flash to multiple speed light interiors.

McNally, whose career has spanned three decades, wants students to capture the Caribbean spirit of St. Lucia on photo shoots with local islanders amid lush tropical scenery.

Karolin Troubetzkoy, Executive Director of Marketing and Operations of Anse Chastanet and its neighboring sister resort, Jade Mountain, looks forward to welcoming the group. “In addition to Joe McNally, an international photography legend, we are also delighted to welcome the participants to our resort. It’s wonderful to know they will associate their passion for capturing beauty through their lens with Anse Chastanet.”

Anse Chastanet and Jade Mountain, two of St. Lucia’s most picturesque resorts, have been recognized by the TripAdvisor® GreenLeaders™ program, which helps travelers around the world plan ecologically responsible trips by identifying hotels engaging in environmentally friendly practices.

For further information about and participation in the workshop, visit http://www.nationalgeographicexpeditions.com/expeditions/saint-lucia-tour-caribbean-photo-workshop/detail.

