St Maarten Airport About to Reopen After Hurricane Irma

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

PHILIPSBURG, St Maarten, Saturday October 7, 2017 – Commercial flights in and out of St Maarten’s famous Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) will resume next week for the first time since the devastation caused by Hurricane Irma last month.

Minister of Tourism Mellissa Arrindell-Doncher said the popular airport – which is next to a popular beach where planes pass just overhead – will reopen on October 10.

And because repairs are still ongoing to the terminal building, there will be changes to passenger movement and security. Arriving and departing passengers will be processed at makeshift halls.

“There might be some inconvenience here and there, but we only ask a little patience as we work to get back to 100 per cent,” the minister said.

Hurricane Irma hit St Maarten on September 6, causing up to US$100 million in damage to the airport. And Arrindell-Doncher said even though it is reopening, “we are still months away from restoring PJIA to its former glory”.

Before & After Hurricane Irma: Princess Juliana Airport, St Maarten #IrmaHurricane2017 pic.twitter.com/dtYtO9yttb — TNYTNews (@TNYTNews) September 8, 2017

But officials stress that the airport has met all international safety standards to resume the commercial operations.

Winair will resume services the same day the airport is reopened.

On October 29, Dutch carrier KLM will restart weekly services from Amsterdam Schiphol Airport to PJIA, with a stopover in Curacao. However, the frequency of those flights has decreased from four to two times weekly.

Click here to receive news via email from Caribbean360. (View sample)