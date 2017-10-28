St Maarten First to Jump on Board ‘The Caribbean Is Open’ Campaign

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

PHILIPSBURG, St Maarten, Saturday October 28, 2017 – St Maarten has become the first destination partner of the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association’s (FCCA) multi-faceted, million-dollar campaign, ‘The Caribbean Is Open’.

“We could not be any prouder to partner with St Maarten on this imperative initiative,” said Michele Paige, president, FCCA. “They have worked around the clock to reopen for tourism, and we look forward to showcasing those actions, along with the amazing products and friendly smiles awaiting visitors, to help inject a needed economic boost.”

St Maarten’s Minister of Tourism Mellissa Arrindell-Doncher said the territory was also proud to be the first destination to partner in what she described as “an excellent initiative”.

“We have worked tirelessly to reopen our shores to welcome visitors back to St Maarten, and this campaign will get our message out to the world that we are ready,” she said.

St Maarten will be showcased through the campaign which is targeting multiple media sources with destination footage and traveler testimonials, along with other initiatives like a special event, celebrity support, and input and backing from destination leaders and travel industry titans. To date, the campaign has already generated more than 2.1 billion impressions and content reach surpassing 15.6 million, along with in excess of 20,000 content clicks and 6,950 shares of news stories.

The FCCA will also work directly with St Maarten to further tailor the message and create and distribute press materials complementing the campaign, driving awareness for both the travel consumers as part of the campaign and the FCCA’s member line executives and travel agents through its sister association, Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA).

All of those resources will spotlight St. Maarten’s unique products—ranging from spectacular beaches leading into the Caribbean Sea famous for its crystal-clear, turquoise water to a bustling city center, as well as culture and cuisine influenced by the Dutch, year-round great weather and friendly people ready to welcome visitors.

They will also highlight St. Maarten’s diligence in recovering from the impact of Hurricanes Irma and Maria, which has led to a speedy recovery serving as a testament to its strength and resilience. The destination’s perseverance has led to it already being open for tourism, with Princess Juliana International Airport accepting commercial flights; replenished beaches and most shops, restaurants and bars open in Philipsburg; and tour operators ready to deliver unforgettable experiences.

Cruise tourism will also soon return, with Port St. Maarten’s four of six cruise berths expected to be ready by November 1, and already supporting a humanitarian relief mission by Royal Caribbean’s Majesty of the Seas last month. The destination will welcome Royal Caribbean passengers shortly, with Grandeur of the Seas making the first post-storm cruise call on December 17 and the operator committed to returning to its regular schedule including visits from Oasis of the Seas, Allure of the Seas and Harmony of the Seas and carrying nearly 6,000 visitors every week. In addition, Carnival Cruise Line will return in early January.

