TCI-Based Airline Expands Service to British Virgin Islands

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Monday December 11, 2017 – Turks and Caicos Islands-based airline interCaribbean Airways is launching a wave of new flights from Tortola in the British Virgin Islands, beginning early next year.

New services will begin from February 1, 2018, with nonstop flights from Tortola’s Terrence B. Lettsome International Airport to St Thomas and Sint Maarten – two daily flights; St Croix – one daily flight; and Dominica – three flights weekly. Flights from Dominica will continue into St Lucia.

interCaribbean currently offers nonstop flights between Tortola and Antigua, San Juan, and Santo Domingo, with same day connecting flights to the Turks and Caicos Islands, Jamaica, Cuba, Haiti, and the Bahamas.

“We believe interCaribbean is the first scheduled airline to offer seven nonstop destinations from the British Virgin Islands,” said Trevor Sadler, interCaribbean’s CEO. “Our planned connections current and new are designed to minimize layover times.”

Founded as Inter Island Airways in 1991 by Turks Islander, Lyndon Gardiner who is chairman of interCaribbean, the airline started as a charter service, and embarked on a programme of adding scheduled international destinations, gradually adding larger and faster aircraft.

“The plan to connect the Caribbean and the wider international market continues to grow and is coming along nicely,” said Gardiner. “There are now a lot of connections between residents of the destinations we serve, and, by offering new connective options, we hope to stimulate an increase in tourist and business travel in the region.”

interCaribbean entered the BVI market in 2016 with direct flights between the BVI and Antigua, and San Juan, Puerto Rico. By July 2017, the airline introduced three weekly scheduled direct flights between the BVI and Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.