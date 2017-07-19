Top Barbados Tourism Official Wants Fair Play from Online Accommodation Providers

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Wednesday July 19, 2017 – The Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA) boss is adamant that Barbadians in the shared accommodation business must pay their fair share of taxes.

BHTA chief executive officer Rudy Grant insists that those entities operating through online accommodation providers such as Airbnb should be made to operate on “a level playing field”.

He also called for mandatory registration of such facilities.

“I believe that the issue is broader than Airbnb. The truth is that there are a number of other entities that are also providing accommodation that are not registered,” Grant said, adding, “we at the BHTA believe very strongly that there needs to be regulation for all of those entities that are providing accommodation for visitors.”

While he has no problem with hosts offering accommodation for just one week in an entire year, Grant observed there were other people consistently providing accommodation to visitors.

“We do have a concern in relation to brand Barbados. We have to ensure that the appropriate standards are in place to properly regulate this very important industry; we have to ensure the persons who are providing accommodation services are adhering to certain minimum standards.” (Adapted from Daily Nation)

