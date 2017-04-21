Top Canadian Travel Agency Names St Lucia and USVI Among Top Honeymoon Getaways

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

TORONTO, Canada, Friday April 21, 2017 – Soufriere, St Lucia and Cruz Bay, St John in the United States Virgin Islands (USVI) have been selected among the world’s best honeymoon destinations by one of Canada’s top travel agencies, Flight Network.

The travel experts were blown away by St Lucia, describing it as the perfect getaway for the happily married.

“Soufriere is where the rainforest, Piton Mountains and sea meet on the west coast of the famous island, St. Lucia. This area is relatively underdeveloped compared to the rest of the island, so it really will feel like a special, hidden place for you and your partner on your honeymoon,” it said.

Tracing the rich history of Soufriere, which means ‘sulfur’ in French, Flight Network invited visitors to fully explore the town’s idyllic spots.

“This part of the island is home to hot springs and healing mineral baths which you can visit. Other notable spots in the area are the bike and hiking trails overlooking the sea, old sugar plantations and the remarkable Diamond Botanical Gardens.”

The agency also singled out Stonefield Villa as the place to go.

“Each of the breathtaking Stonefield Villas is tucked on a hillside overlooking the Caribbean Sea and the famous Piton mountain. Lush surroundings make your villa totally private, perfect for honeymooners. The villas also have their very own pools, spacious outdoor space, and hammocks for napping.”

Cruz Bay received no less acclamation from Flight Network.

While acknowledging that it was one of the smallest of the three USVI islands, it noted that St John leaves a big impression on everyone who visits.

“The island’s unspoiled natural beauty is praised as some of the best in the Caribbean, and with roughly 60 percent of the island protected as a national park, there’s plenty of that natural beauty for everyone to enjoy. Whether you’re seeking water-based adventures, upscale shopping, beach combing, or simply a romantic, postcard-worthy place to relax, there’s no better place to spend your honeymoon than this picture-perfect island.”

The Gallows Point Resort definitely caught the eye of the Canadian travel agency that described it as the ideal Caribbean island honeymoon resort and a place where travellers will revisit for years to come.

“The Gallows Point Resort is tropical themed, and every single room boasts beautiful, romantic, ocean views from their private terraces. This resort also offers a pool, fully equipped kitchen, maid service, and jacuzzi – amongst other luxurious amenities. The property sits on an exclusively private peninsula, so you have free range and access to the pristine grounds and beach.”

The others on the list of the world’s best honeymoon destinations are: Maui, Hawaii; Matagalpa, Nicaragua; Colon Island, Panama; Rarotonga, Cook Islands; Noonu, Maldives; Bali, Indonesia; Lombok, Indonesia; Phuket, Thailand; Racha Yai, Thailand; Khao Lak, Thailand; Kep, Cambodia; Koslanda, Sri Lanka; Port Douglas, Australia; Montville, Australia; Oak Beach, Australia; Santorini, Greece; Crete, Greece; Aristi, Greece; Amalfi Coast, Italy; and Budapest, Hungary.

