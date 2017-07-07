Trans Island Air Begins Flying the Region

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

CASTRIES, St Lucia, Friday July 7, 2017 – There’s a new airline in the region’s skies.

Trans Island Air (TIA) has started service chartered service between Barbados, St Lucia, Grenada, St Vincent and the Grenadines and Dominica on its 12-passenger Beech 99 Turboprop, and scheduled flights are set to commence later this year.

Trans Island Air’s CEO Bruce Kauffman said a 19-seat Twin Otter will be added to the fleet by September.

The Barbados-based airline also offers private chartered services to 15 Caribbean destinations within a radius of 800 miles.

“By the end of November, TIA will upgrade its scheduled chartered service to a fully scheduled service. From October 23 this year, Trans Island Air is committed to inaugurating another service between Hewanorra Airport in St Lucia and Cane Field Airport in Dominica, to provide connections into Dominica from the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and the rest of Europe,” Kauffman said.

He said the airline hopes to take advantage of the fact that there are more seats into St Lucia’s Hewanorra International Airport direct from the United States than any other airport in the sub region.

Trans Island Air has described itself as a revolutionized schedule and private charter aviation company with a vision to provide a relaxing, reliable, and flexible flight experience.

