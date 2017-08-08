More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

ST. CROIX, U.S. Virgin Islands, Tuesday August 8 2017 – Travelers to St. Croix are being offered $350 off companion airfare through the end of October this year.

The U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism announced the CheapCaribbean.com offer today, which also includes $150 in spending credits per room to be used for activities, dining and shopping.

The “Twin City Nice” promotion, which is being funded equally by the tourism department and CheapCaribbean.com, aims to stimulate travel during the off-peak fall season and promote the unique vacation experiences offered on St. Croix.

“From August 3 to October 31, we look forward to welcoming more travelers to ‘Twin City St. Croix’,” said Beverly Nicholson-Doty, Commissioner of Tourism for the U.S. Virgin Islands. “Visitors have a wide range of activities to experience, from an incredible culinary scene, to the Buck Island national underwater monument, to Christiansted and Frederiksted tours that reflect both towns’ rich history and culture. This is a great time of year to enjoy St. Croix with a travel companion and create wonderful memories.”

To book the “Twin City Nice” promotion, travelers can visit http://www.cheapcaribbean.com/landing-pages/6238.html. Visitors must originate from the following U.S. cities: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Miami, New York City, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C.

Travel must be completed between August 3 and October 31, 2017. A combined air and hotel booking with a minimum four-night stay at a participating hotel is required. The booking window ends on August 31, 2017. Availability is limited.

Participating hotels include: Divi Carina Bay Beach Resort & Casino, Renaissance St. Croix Carambola Beach Resort & Spa, Sand Castle on the Beach, Tamarind Reef Resort, The Buccaneer Hotel and The Palms at Pelican Cove.

VI Spending Credits will be provided upon check-in. Offer is not valid on pre-existing reservations and cannot be combined with any other promotion. One $350 discount for airfare and $150 in spending credits will be given per room. Other restrictions may apply. The “Twin City Nice” promotion must be booked via CheapCaribbean.com.

Click here to receive news via email from Caribbean360. (View sample)