Two Caribbean Destinations Make Best Romantic Getaways List

CASTRIES, St Lucia, Saturday August 26, 2017 – Two Caribbean destinations have made it on the US News & World Report’s list of 20 best honeymoon destinations released this week.

In fact, St Lucia was high on the list, taking fourth spot ahead of places like Paris, Rome, Maui, Bali and Florence; while the US Virgin Islands (USVI) was listed at number 19.

US News & World Report said St Lucia has a growing fan base and while identifying it as a top honeymoon destination, it made a point that the island is much more, and “refuses to be pigeonholed as any type of Caribbean vacation”.

“Some of its vacationers are music lovers, letting loose at the springtime St Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival (which has previously featured headlining acts like Akon, Ziggy Marley, Diana Ross and the late Amy Winehouse). Others are honeymooners, unwinding on one of the island’s chalky beaches or holing up in one of the isolated couples resorts. Still other patrons are adrenaline junkies, testing their limits climbing the Pitons or zip lining through the Chassin region’s rain forest,” it stated.

The report also noted that it you won’t have to break the bank for accommodation in St Lucia.

As for the USVI, it was described as “America’s Caribbean Paradise — the place to see moko jumbies dance at a Carnival parade, hear the lilting patois of a Creole dialect or smell the spices in a saltfish pate (all without losing cell phone reception).”

Each island offers something different.

“St Thomas is known for luxury — from the mega-yachts moored in the harbour to the high-end storefronts along Main Street. Located a short ferry-ride east, St John appeals to honeymooners and nature lovers, with more than 7,000 acres of dedicated parkland plus surrounding pristine beaches. Way down south in the Caribbean Sea, less-visited St Croix has sugar cane plantations and rum distilleries that offer a glimpse into both the past and the present of the Virgin Islands,” US News & World Report said.

The full list of the 20 top honeymoon destinations is below.

Tuscany Tahiti Bora Bora Lucia Fiji Napa Valley Maldives Paris Florence Amalfi Coast Bali Kauai Rome Santorini Maui Cinque Terre Loire Valley Corfu US Virgin Islands Nice

