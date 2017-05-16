Two Caribbean Resorts Featured in Conde Nast Best Beach Holidays for Families

LONDON, England, Tuesday May 16, 2017 – The travel experts at Conde Nast Traveller have reached out to families in their latest edition with a selection of the best beach holidays for all ages.

The Caribbean excelled in two categories, with Jamaica’s GoldenEye – famous as the location where Ian Fleming penned his James Bond novels – capturing the best for all ages spot, and The Bahamas’ One&Only Ocean Club named best for pre-teens.

Here’s what Conde Nast had to say about each:

GoldenEye, Jamaica has a licence to seriously impress.

Set among the surrounds that James Bond writer Ian Fleming made his home in 1946, it’s so swanky that when Bob Marley checked in, he rejected it for being “too posh,” says Conde Nast Traveller.

While the children will no doubt be content collecting shells on the beach and splashing in the ocean-fronting pool, there are rum-loaded daiquiris on offer after a spot of kayaking for the older travellers.

The hatching hawksbill sea turtles are also not to be missed. “The kids can hardly believe it as miniature heads emerge,” says Conde Nast Traveller’s writer. “It’s like something out of Planet Earth.”

The magazine also singled out the hotel’s “swanky dark wood chalets, with outdoor rain showers and deep-bottomed bathtubs.”

Beach holidays can prove difficult when it comes to keeping children occupied, but the One&Only Ocean Club in the Bahamas promises a multitude of activities fit for all the family.

Set in almost 40 acres of palm trees and golden sands, the luxury resort boasts tennis courts, a family pool area, a KidsOnly club for holidaymakers ages four to 12 and a games room. A concierge can also “magic up” one-off experiences tailored to your needs.

Conde Nast Traveller pegs it as the perfect place for “families who don’t want to feel they’re staying in a family hotel,” with adult luxuries including a Martini Bar and villas equipped with private chefs and butlers.

Also making the cut were Mauritius’ One&Only Le Saint Geran, which was judged best for toddlers; Greece’s Sani Beach, Halkidiki, which landed the best for babies title; and Tanzania’s Thanda Island, which earned the nod as best for teenagers.

