UK Issues Warning About Travel to British Overseas Territories

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest



LONDON, England, Saturday September 23, 2017 – The UK has warned against essential travel to two of its British overseas territories because of the impact of Hurricane Maria – the British Virgin Islands (BVI) and the Turks and Caicos Islands (TCI), after damage caused first by Hurricane Irma and then Hurricane Maria.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) issued the advice in updated foreign travel advice today in the case of the TCI, and yesterday for the BVI.

The FCO pointed out that in both cases, Hurricane Maria’s passage added to the extensive damage caused by Hurricane Irma, and advised against all but essential travel to those places.

“Communications have been damaged in the region, including in the Turks and Caicos Islands. Commercial flights have resumed in and out of Providenciales. You should continue to follow the advice of the local authorities, including any evacuation orders,” it advised.

“If you are considering travelling to the Turks and Caicos Islands, you should plan very carefully and ensure that you have your own contingency measures in place. There has been widespread damage to infrastructure and communications with many homes and buildings damaged. Access to medical supplies, food and water are limited and power supplies have been affected. Please be aware that our ability to provide assistance to you will be extremely limited. If you are in the Turks and Caicos Islands, you should keep your departure options under regular review.”

Similar advice was given on travel to the BVI.

“There is widespread damage to infrastructure with a large proportion of homes and buildings very badly damaged. Access to medical supplies, food and water are extremely limited and power supplies have been affected. Communications have been damaged in the region, including mobile phone networks. The security situation remains stable, with minor reports of looting. You should be aware that our ability to provide assistance to you is extremely limited at this time,” it said.

Click here to receive news via email from Caribbean360. (View sample)