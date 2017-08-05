US Carrier Targets Partnership with Puerto Rico Airline to Expand into Caribbean

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

FLORIDA, United States, Saturday August 5, 2017 – Fort Lauderdale-based Silver Airways is eyeing expansion in the Caribbean through a partnership with a carrier based in Puerto Rico.

It says it has entered into negotiations with Seaborne Airline – which serves destinations throughout Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands, and other countries in the Caribbean – to explore commercial cooperation.

Seaborne provides connections throughout the Caribbean via its hub in San Juan, while also serving as a critical link between St Croix and St Thomas with the carrier’s seaplane operation.

Silver said Seaborne’s experienced and dedicated employees, portfolio of markets, and business partnerships could help facilitate its route network’s expansion into a variety of highly attractive flight destinations.

Steven Rossum, who takes over as Silver Airways’ new chief executive officer from August 7, said he was looking forward to exploring opportunities with Seaborne.

Click here to receive news via email from Caribbean360. (View sample)