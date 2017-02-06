US News and World Report’s top 10 hotels in the Caribbean

NEW YORK, USA, Monday February 6, 2017 – US News and World Report has revealed the top 10 luxury hotels in the Caribbean for 2017 based on a combination of expert and consumer ratings.

St Barts and St Lucia dominated the list as the only islands with two properties each to make it in the rankings, but St Barts emerged on top by taking the coveted first place and soaring above its regional neighbours.

According to the judges, Eden Rock in St Barts has been welcoming glamorous A-listers for 60 years.

Its specialty villas continue to host the super-rich and famous and boast a wealth of unexpected extras including a private art gallery and a recording studio.

There’s also the luxury of in-room spa treatments, in addition to other up-market amenities at this superior oceanfront property.

Placing second was Jumby Bay, a Rosewood Resort in Antigua and Barbuda, which the rankings team praised for its “over the top luxury.”

Its spa, two swimming pools and four restaurants impressed both guests and judges, as did the service, which boosted its score.

In third place, iconic Jamaica Inn at Ocho Rios in Jamaica was praised for its location on a secluded beach, as well as the panoramic views from guests’ private balconies and verandas.

Its picturesque open-air restaurant and complimentary water sports also made a big impression.

The judges listed Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Puerto Rico, in fourth place, followed by the Ritz-Carlton in George Town, Grand Cayman, in fifth place, and Baoase Luxury Resort in Willemstad, Curacao, in the sixth slot.

Eden Roc at Cap Cana in the Dominican Republic nabbed seventh place, followed by Jade Mountain in St Lucia, Capella Marigot Bay, also in St Lucia, and Hotel Christopher St Barts, which rounded off the top 10.

US News and World Report also debuted a ranking of the Best Hotels in Cuba this year. The top spot on this inaugural list went to Iberostar Parque Central.

