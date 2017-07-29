Victory Cruise Ship Will Not Only Sail to Cuba, But Will Circle it With Multiple Port Calls

HAVANA, Cuba, Saturday July 29, 2017 – Victory Cruise Lines’ 202-passenger cruise ship, Victory 1, will begin a series of six cruises early next year that will circumnavigate Cuba, roundtrip from Miami.

The inaugural Cuba cruise will depart Miami February 8, 2018. The 14-night itinerary will feature five Cuban ports and overnight calls at the island’s capital of Havana, historic Santiago de Cuba and Trinidad, with day calls at Cienfuegos, and Maria la Gorda.

“We may not be the first cruise line to serve Cuba from the US, but we believe — and travel agents have told us — that we have created the best itinerary with our multiday port experiences that will allow our guests to really explore the country and its people in a more relaxed and well-paced way,” said Bruce Nierenberg, president and CEO of Victory Cruise Lines (VCL).

“Most cruise ships are too big to call anywhere except Havana and no cruise product has as many multiday stops in Cuba as Victory I. All Victory I ‘Cuba 360’ cruises will completely circumnavigate the island nation.”

After the first sailing, Victory I will depart Miami for the other five cruises on February 22, March 9 and 24, and April 7 and 20.

The 2018 winter season ends with an 11-day ‘Cuba and Colonial America’ repositioning cruise that begins May 5 with a short flight from Miami to Havana and an overnight stay in the Cuban capital.

