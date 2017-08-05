Visitors to BVI Will Soon Help Protect Environment and Maintain Tourist Attractions

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Saturday August 5, 2017 – Visitors to the British Virgin Islands (BVI) will be helping finance the territory’s efforts to protect the environment and develop and maintain tourist sites come September 1.

That’s when they will start paying a $10 environmental and tourism levy.

Visitors who arrive at all ports of entry will be required to pay the tax which the government says will be used for activities related to environmental protection and improvement, climate change, and the maintenance and development of tourist sites and other-tourism related activities.

Residents, visitors who are two years old or younger, visitors who are in transit and do not leave the airport or port, crews of vessels, foreign government officials, and guests of the government are among those exempted from paying the tax.

“All visitors must have the necessary documents available to help determine their status,” a government statement said.

The implementation of the levy follows the passing of the Environmental Protection and Tourism Improvement Fund Act 2017.

Click here to receive news via email from Caribbean360. (View sample)