Want to Know More About Rastafari? There’s an Excursion in Jamaica For That

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Wednesday May 17, 2017 – One of the best kept secrets in the Caribbean, Great Huts Eco-Resort, has launched One Love Rastafari – a new special interest excursion in Jamaica.

There are some misconceptions about Rastafari. For many, the word conjures images of head-wrapped mystics wreathed in clouds of ganja smoke, intimations of immortality, or the mythic stature of Marcus Garvey and Haile Selassie. If you like reggae music and are familiar with Bob Marley, chances are you have already sung, hummed and probably danced to one of its most profound messages: “One Love”.

The July 9 to 16 tour – three days in the bustling city of Kingston and four days at Great Huts: Paradise on the Edge in Port Antonio – embraces a wealth of tradition and experience.

The seven-day cultural exploration into the origins of Rastafarian spirituality will be accompanied by expert commentary.

From drumming at Mount Debre Zeit, to panoramic views of Pinnacle – the birthplace of Rastafari – to insights on its historical Jewish connections, the One Love Rastafari experience offers an unedited view into this mystical homegrown culture.

Included are film screenings at Africana House, exuberant Dub music sessions, and abundant culinary treats — an authentic Ethiopian dinner, sumptuous Ital food in Trench Town and outdoors by the herb gardens at Hope Bay.

