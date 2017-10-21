Website Launched for ‘Caribbean Is Open for Business’ Campaign

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

FLORIDA, United States, Saturday October 21, 2017 – Don’t let the hurricane season shelve your Caribbean vacation—in fact, now may be the best time to cash on great deals to cruise to paradise.

The Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA), the trade association representing the mutual interests of the cruise industry and destinations and stakeholders in the Caribbean and Latin America, has launched CaribbeanIsOpen.com, a landing site that is part of its multifaceted million-dollar campaign to generate awareness that the majority of Caribbean destinations are operating normally, unhindered by Hurricanes Irma and Maria, and have been welcoming and continue to welcome tens of thousands of travelers every day.

“The landing site will be an invaluable resource for destinations and cruise lines to spread information about and footage of the beautiful destinations awaiting guests,” said FCCA president, Michele Paige. “It is crucial to connect with potential travelers and show them that most of the unparalleled experiences in the Caribbean are operating normally.”

The website—CaribbeanIsOpen.com—features footage of and updates from destinations, a map showing the more than 80 ports currently open and ready to welcome guests, a Q&A broaching potential travelers’ questions about visiting the Caribbean, testimonials from travelers that recently visited the Caribbean and more.

It is part of the FCCA’s million-dollar campaign, “The Caribbean Is Open”, which is targeting multiple media sources with similar destination footage and traveler testimonials, along with other initiatives like a special event, celebrity support, and input and backing from destination leaders and travel industry titans. Plus, the FCCA is working directly with select destination partners to further tailor the message and to create and distribute press materials that complement the campaign.

These efforts will also be featured at and enhanced by the upcoming FCCA Cruise Conference & Trade Show, the largest cruise conference and trade show in the Caribbean and Latin America. Taking place in Mérida, Mexico from October 23-27, the event will gather around 1,000 private and public stakeholders and 100 cruise executives for a series of meetings, workshops and networking and promotional opportunities.

