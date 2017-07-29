WestJet Announces Another Service to Belize from Canada

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

CALGARY, Canada, Saturday July 29, 2017 – WestJet is increasing airlift between Belize and Canada as part of its winter schedule that includes 125 new flights.

Starting November 3, the Canadian carrier will fly between Calgary and Belize City on Fridays. WestJet currently operates between Toronto and Belize from October to May.

Director of Marketing and Industry Relations at the Belize Tourism Board (BTB), Karen Pike said the Calgary-Belize flight is a welcome addition that will further boost Belize’s tourism industry.

“The new flight is exciting news and it underscores BTB’s unwavering marketing efforts in promoting Belize as a growing, viable and a must-go destination,” she said.

The flights will depart Calgary at 9:15 a.m., arriving at 2:51 p.m., with the return flight departing Belize at 3:45 p.m. and arriving in Calgary at 10:06 p.m.

WestJet also announced the addition of dozens of new flights across Canada. The additional flights deliver optimized service for both the business and leisure traveller and give Canadians greater connectivity into and out of WestJet hubs in Vancouver, Calgary and Toronto, providing more flight frequency between key routes, more convenient schedules and greater access from regional airports to Canada, the US, Mexico, Caribbean and the UK.

