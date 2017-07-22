WestJet Offers Increased Airlift to Antigua

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, Saturday July 22, 2017 – Low cost Canadian airline WestJet is increasing its seat capacity on service to Antigua.

The aircraft size on WestJet’s Toronto to Antigua route has increased from 130 seats to a Boeing 737-800 aircraft with 168 seats. The larger aircraft will operate up to October 28, in time for the summer season.

“The flights are performing exceptionally well….We are seeing great outlook for the July and August months, even with the additional capacity,” said Michael Perkins, Westjet Industry and Monetary Affairs Manager.

“In fact, we are forecasting approximately 1600 additional leg guests (800 round trips) for the full summer, year over year, which is a remarkable improvement and significant boost to Antigua and Barbuda’s tourism”.

Minister of Tourism Asot Michael has also announced further expansion of winter airlift from Canada into Antigua, with the addition of one weekly flight each from both Air Canada and Westjet.

The two additional flights will service the busy tourist season from December 2017 to March 2018.

Air Canada currently offers three flights per week in the winter and Westjet offers two flights.

